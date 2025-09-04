Bhavanites secure 2nd position in science quiz

Brilliant students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, secured the second position in the Inter-School District-Level Science Quiz Competition-2025 held at GSSS, Sector 19, Panchkula. The team members — Mansi Tiwari (Class XII), Sarthak Pandey (Class XI), and Aditya Dixit (Class XI) — brought laurels to the institution with their commendable performance in the quiz competition in which students from various CBSE and ICSE- affiliated schools participated. The team also won the first position in the written screening test, thereby proudly qualifying for the zonal-level competition. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated the mentor teacher, Megha Bhardwaj, and the young quizzers.

