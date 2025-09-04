DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Bhavanites secure 2nd position in science quiz

Bhavanites secure 2nd position in science quiz

Achievers
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Brilliant students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, secured the second position in the Inter-School District-Level Science Quiz Competition-2025 held at GSSS, Sector 19, Panchkula. The team members — Mansi Tiwari (Class XII), Sarthak Pandey (Class XI), and Aditya Dixit (Class XI) — brought laurels to the institution with their commendable performance in the quiz competition in which students from various CBSE and ICSE- affiliated schools participated. The team also won the first position in the written screening test, thereby proudly qualifying for the zonal-level competition. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated the mentor teacher, Megha Bhardwaj, and the young quizzers.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts