Bhavanites win Overall Champion Trophy

Bhavan Vidyalaya’s pride shone brightly as its second initiative, ‘Kaiketsu’ — a Quality Circle Group of Students, made its mark at the 24th International Convention on Students Quality Circle-2023 held in Mauritius. Thirteen talented students embarked on the enriching journey accompanied by faculty members Kushal and Divya. The students participated in various competitions — case study presentations, public speaking, mathematics quiz, slogan posture making, debates, and kavi sammelan. The school students won the Overall Champion Trophy. The winning team received a warm welcome from Principal Gulshan Kaur and parents upon their return
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is all set for touchdown on moon
The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan...
17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram
Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 work...
Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Education Minister Harjot Bains announces this
Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
The inflow into the Bhakra is 1.28 lakh cusecs and into the ...