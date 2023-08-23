Bhavanites win Overall Champion Trophy

Bhavan Vidyalaya’s pride shone brightly as its second initiative, ‘Kaiketsu’ — a Quality Circle Group of Students, made its mark at the 24th International Convention on Students Quality Circle-2023 held in Mauritius. Thirteen talented students embarked on the enriching journey accompanied by faculty members Kushal and Divya. The students participated in various competitions — case study presentations, public speaking, mathematics quiz, slogan posture making, debates, and kavi sammelan. The school students won the Overall Champion Trophy. The winning team received a warm welcome from Principal Gulshan Kaur and parents upon their return