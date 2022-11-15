Bhavans Chandigarh celebrates Children's Day

Children’s Day was celebrated with customary gusto and enthusiasm by students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh in the Sector 27 campus today. Teachers entertained the students with live music, soulful songs, speeches and delightful delicacies. The morning assembly began with teachers assuming the role of students and executing their responsibilities cheerfully. After a warm welcome that was accorded to students, a teacher shared the joy of childhood with children in a delightful speech. These excerpts reminded students that childhood was about innocence, faith, and love. This was followed by a medley of songs which were put together by the teachers. Director (Edu) Vineeta Arora and Vice-Principal Suparna Bansal were part of the teachers’ choir. The Quiz Club organised a special quiz on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to mark the occasion.