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Home / The School Tribune / Bhavan’s RK Saboo Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, celebrate Annual Parents’ Day

Bhavan’s RK Saboo Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, celebrate Annual Parents’ Day

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:31 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Bhavan’s RK Saboo Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, celebrated Annual Parents’’ Day for Classes VI and VII with engaging theatrical presentations titled ‘The Jungle Unplugged: Disconnect to Reconnect’. Inspired by Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book, the productions explored the impact of excessive screen time and highlighted the importance of balancing technology with real-life relationships. The occasion was graced by Madhukar Malhotra, honorary secretary, as the chief guest for Class VII, and Vineeta Arora, Director (Education)-cum-Senior Principal, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, as the chief guest for Class VI. Through an imaginative jungle adventure featuring Mowgli and his animal friends, the students portrayed how the discovery of smartphones gradually transformed the jungle and its inhabitants. Blending humour, music, dance and expressive performances, the productions included two melodious songs by the school choir, ‘The Sound of Silence’ and ‘Count on Me’, and several dance performances, including the ethereal ‘Circle of Life’, the elegant Butterflies’ Dance, the foot-tapping performance on ‘Selfie Le Le Re’, energetic bhangra and the showstopper number, ‘Shake It Off’. The presentation not only showcased the talent of the students but also reflected the school’s commitment to nurturing responsible, thoughtful and well-rounded individuals equipped to make informed choices in an ever-evolving world.

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