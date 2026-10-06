Bhavan’s RK Saboo Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh,  commemorates Gandhi Jayanti

Bhavan’s RK Saboo Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, commemorated Gandhi Jayanti with a special assembly highlighting Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring ideals of truth, peace, simplicity and non-violence. The highlight was a student enactment of the historic Dandi March, depicting Gandhiji’s peaceful protest against the British salt law and underscoring the values of courage, unity and non-violent action. The programme began with a prayer and the School Pledge, followed by a presentation on Mahatma Gandhi’s life, principles and message. A special presentation on Gandhiji’s three monkeys — “See no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil” — encouraged students to embrace positive thoughts, kind words and responsible actions.

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