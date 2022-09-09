Bhupindra International Public School, Patiala

Teacher’s Day function commenced with the lighting of the traditional lamp to show gratitude to teachers. School management President Gurmeet Arora, Vice- President Samandeep Arora and the Director Principal Indu Sharma, congratulated all teachers on the occasion. Students dedicated their songs, speeches and dance performances to their Principal and teachers. The dance performance on 'Guru Brahma Guru Vishnu………' was the highlight of the day. A token of appreciation and love in the form of gifts was given to the teachers by the President. The Principal appreciated the students for their love and stated that the duties of a teacher are neither few nor small, as they elevate the mind and give energy to the character.