Bhupindra International Public School, Patiala

With a very purposeful and message-oriented theme, BIPS organised its annual function titled 'Pride of India' for senior wing. The occasion was graced by DK Tiwari, IAS, Principal Secretary, Water Supply & Sanitation. After the lighting of lamp by the Chief Guest, the management and the Director Principal, the function started with a shabad followed by a musical and dance performances. The stage was set on fire with different dance forms, showing the various cultures and traditions of India. Western dance, patriotic dance, bhangra and other performances were presented on the occasion. An English play on the life of soldiers took patriotic feelings to another level. Prizes and certificates were distributed to budding artists.