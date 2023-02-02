Bhupindra International Public School, Patiala

The school celebrated Republic Day. The celebration started with the flag hoisting by Principal Indu Sharma, followed by march past by students. Students dressed up in colourful dresses, gave touching patriotic dance performances. Speeches were given on the significance of celebrating Republic Day. Patriotic songs were sung by the school choir and students. Tiny tots, dressed up in the attire of freedom fighters were simply amazing. Celebration of Basant Panchami took the fun-filled mood to another level. An inter-house kite flying competition was held. Principal Indu Sharma appreciated all the students for their performances. She inspired the students to lead an honest life as the students are the only hope of the nation.