Bhupindra International Public School, Patiala

The school celebrated Teacher’s Day. The function commenced with the lighting of the lamp. School president Gurmeet Singh Arora, vice-president Samandeep Arora and Principal Indu Sharma, congratulated all the teachers, who play an incredible role in shaping the future, personality and identity of their students. Students dedicated their song performances and speeches to the principal and teachers. A token of appreciation and love in the form of lovely gifts was given to the teachers by Gurmeet Singh Arora and Samandeep Arora.