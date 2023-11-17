Bhupindra International Public School, Patiala, organises 'Kids Carnival 2023'

The school organised Kids Carnival 2023 under the aegis of the Patiala Sahodaya Schools Complex. The carnival was categorised at four levels — Rhyme Recitation, Show and Tell, Story Narration and Solo Dance. Around 150 students participated from various schools of Patiala district. Kanav Pahwa of Our Lady of Fatima bagged the first position. Dhruv Raina of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Public School got the second position and Varnit Jindal of Guru Nanak Foundation Public School got the third position in the Rhyme Recitation Competition. Anaya of Bhupindra International Public School, Patiala, bagged the first position but the prize was surrendered to Hunarpreet of Sparkling Kids the Foundation. Nimrat of DAV Global, Patiala, bagged the second position and Manya of DAV, Patiala, got the third position in the Show and Tell Competition. Vinayak Manchanda of DAV Public School, Patiala, bagged the first position. Taranpreet of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Public School got the second position and Prabhleen Kaur of Budha Dal Public School got the third position in the Story Narration Competition. Aarish Khan of DAV Public School, Patiala, bagged the first position, Guntas of DAV Public School, Patiala, got the second position and Hency from GB International School Nabha secured the third position in the Solo Dance Competition. Indu Sharma, Principal, BIPS, appreciated and congratulated the students for their efforts.