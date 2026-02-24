DT
Home / The School Tribune / Biodiversity awareness session at AKSIPS-45 Smart School

Biodiversity awareness session at AKSIPS-45 Smart School

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Feb 24, 2026 IST
AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, in association with Chhatbir Zoo (Forest Department of Punjab) organised a biodiversity awareness session led by 14-year-old environmentalist, wildlife photographer, and rewilding advocate Vir Singh. The session focused on the conservation of the endangered gharial, a freshwater crocodilian species native to the Indian subcontinent and currently listed as critically endangered. Addressing students and faculty members, Vir spoke about the ecological importance of river ecosystems and the role of the gharial as an indicator species that reflects the health of freshwater habitats. He explained how habitat destruction, river pollution, illegal sand mining, and climate-related pressures have significantly reduced gharial populations over the past decades. Through his field experiences and wildlife documentation, he emphasised the need for sustained conservation efforts and community awareness to protect river biodiversity. The session also explored broader themes of biodiversity conservation, ecological balance, and the responsibility of young citizens in safeguarding natural ecosystems.

