Home / The School Tribune / Biodiversity awareness session held

Biodiversity awareness session held

School notes

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:23 AM Feb 27, 2026 IST
AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali, in association with Chhatbir Zoo (Forest Department of Punjab) organised a biodiversity awareness session led by 14-year-old environmentalist, wildlife photographer and rewilding advocate Vir Singh. The session, highlighted the gharial's role as an indicator species reflecting freshwater habitat health. Vir emphasised the need for conservation efforts, citing threats like habitat destruction, pollution and sand mining. He encouraged students to participate in protecting biodiversity and promoting sustainability. The session concluded with an interactive dialogue encouraging students to participate in conservation initiatives and contribute towards protecting biodiversity in their local communities.

