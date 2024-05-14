Bird conservation programme at Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat

A programme for bird conservation was organised by the Environment Department at the school. The programme was presided over by Principal Dr Vinita Kumar Tomar. The main objective of the programme was to instil respect and service towards birds in children. To arrange food and water for birds, children made various types of colourful, small and big bird feeders from waste materials. After putting food and water in them, they were placed on the school premises near trees and plants and at some selected places so that they can get help in getting food and water in the summer season.

