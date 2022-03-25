climate

Birds are laying eggs earlier as climate change shifts springs

Birds are laying eggs earlier as climate change shifts springs

A person holds eggs in the collection of the Western Foundation of Vertebrate Zoology, in California, US. (Reuters)

LONDON, March 25

The early bird is getting even earlier.

With climate change spurring earlier springs across much of North America, many birds are laying their eggs earlier in the year, according to a new study – adding to mounting evidence that global warming is turning wildlife habits upside down.

Of 72 bird species examined around Chicago, roughly a third lay their eggs about 25 days earlier than they did a century ago, researchers report in the paper published on Friday in the Journal of Animal Ecology.

Those affected include the mourning dove, American kestrel and Cooper's hawk.

The scientists so far haven't found any clear traits shared by these species, such as size or migratory status, that might explain why they’re changing their schedules.

But "the majority of the birds we looked at eat insects, and insects' seasonal behavior is also affected by climate," said lead author John Bates, curator of the bird division at the Field Museum in Chicago.

How animal and plant life cycles are affected by climate change and seasonal disruptions is a question that's "becoming more front and center in people's minds," Bates said.

Just a few temperature degrees off from the long-term average can have a big impact on when insects emerge, when trees sprout leaves, when flowers bloom and, according to the new research, when eggs hatch.

Scientists believe those changes could be among the many reasons for the steep decline in bird populations since the 1970s, with the United States and Canada losing roughly a third of their birds - or about 3 billion birds - according to a 2019 study in the journal Science.

Bates and his colleagues studied more than 1,500 egg shell records held at Chicago's Field Museum, many dating back to the period between 1872 to 1920 when gathering eggs was a popular pastime. These Victorian era ova enthusiasts left detailed, handwritten labels listing information such as the bird’s species and collection date.

The scientists then compared those records with more than 3,000 modern records, along with data describing carbon dioxide levels on the nesting dates across time, for their analysis.

The findings echo similar results from studies carried out in recent decades in the United Kingdom, which also found that egg-laying was happening earlier along with reported changes in the growing season. Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders FIR against clerk after plaint on anti-corruption helpline

3
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma show to go off air briefly, check out why

4
World

Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy

5
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu targets Arvind Kejriwal over 2015 sacrilege issue

6
Chandigarh

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

7
Trending

Viral video: In what could ‘mess up relationships’, ‘nasty’ woman filmed planting kiss marks on men's white shirts in bar

8
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

9
Himachal

With Virbhadra Singh and Prem Kumar Dhumal out of political scene, AAP sets eyes on conquering Himachal

10
Nation

Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for second time; Maurya, Pathak made Deputy CMs

Don't Miss

View All
Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter
Trending

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’
Trending

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year
Delhi

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Punjabis seek to curb lavish social gatherings
Punjab

Punjabis in Haryana seek to curb lavish social gatherings

Top Stories

Border peace must, follow independent policy on India: Jaishankar to Wang Yi

Border peace must, follow independent policy on India: Jaishankar to Wang Yi

India makes it clear it wants issue sorted out in entirety

Punjab ex-MLAs to get pension for only 1 term

Punjab ex-MLAs to get pension for only 1 term

Power crisis looms as coal prices soar

Power crisis looms as coal prices soar

Cost of electricity production up I Thermal plants running b...

Debris of collapsed tower to be tested

Debris of collapsed tower to be tested

Structural designers and engineers roped in, will work unde...

CBI to probe Birbhum killings

CBI to probe Birbhum killings

Cities

View All

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

Fruit growers rue shortage of power for irrigation

World TB Day: 26L people contract TB in India every year, reveals study

Amritsar West: 'People's love pushed me to join politics to serve in a better way'

IndiGo's direct flight from Amritsar to Lucknow from March 27

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Chandigarh Administration to invite bids to decide charging rates

Chandigarh: PGI contractual staff on strike today

Ensure dignified living for mentally ill: Dr Simmi Waraich

Punjab and Haryana High Court restrains PGI workers' union from proceeding on strike

Delhi teen's body found inside travel bag with slit throat

Delhi teen's body found inside travel bag with slit throat

3 AIIMS doctors in race for Director’s post

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Govt introduces Delhi civic bodies merger Bill in Lok Sabha amid opposition protest

Court denies bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid for 2020 Delhi riots

Spate of plaints from city on anti-graft helpline

Spate of plaints from Jalandhar on anti-graft helpline

Glimpses of mini India at Crafts Bazaar in Hoshiarpur

NCLP teachers allege no salaries for 27 months, protest outside DC office

'Govt must pay dues of sugarcane farmers'

FIR filed against Hamilton group MD Sabarwal

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

Huge traffic jam on Ferozepur Road as GADVASU students, parents hold protest

One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Don't use modified silencers, police warn Enfield riders

Ludhiana MC plans Rs 1,034-cr budget for 2022-23

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Encyclopedia of the Sikh literature: Punjabi University yet to correct mistakes in 'Mahan Kosh'

HC Judge inspects Patiala District Courts, Central Jail

Patiala: Canal-based drinking water supply project still underway

Rajpura girl adjudged third