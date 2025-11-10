Birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev celebrated

Holy Mary’s School, Banur, celebrated the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. A special assembly was held to commemorate the occasion, featuring heartfelt prayers, enlightening speeches, and reflections on the Guru’s eternal teachings of truth, humility, and compassion. Principal Dr Shiny Devassy lauded the commendable efforts of Nehru House students and staff, especially Manjinder Kaur (Senior House in-charge) and Verma (Junior House in-charge), for beautifully organising the event. She congratulated all participants and urged students to embody the values by being kind, grounded, and selfless in their daily lives. The event also shed light on the sacred tradition of langar, initiated by Guru Nanak Dev to promote the ideals of equality, unity, and service to humanity. Students learnt about the Guru’s vision of bringing people together — regardless of caste, creed, or status — to share a common meal in the spirit of love and humility. The celebration concluded on a deeply spiritual note, reminding everyone of the timeless message of Guru Nanak Dev — to live with truth, compassion, and service at heart.

Advertisement