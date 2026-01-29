DT
BKM Vishwas School, Panchkula, celebrates Republic Day

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jan 29, 2026 IST
The kindergarten wing of BKM Vishwas School, Panchkula, celebrated Republic Day. Sadhvi Neelima Biswas, Director of the school, highlighted the historical significance of the day and made the children aware of the values of the Constitution, independence and national integration. Principal Sanju Bala informed the children about the importance of Republic Day in simple words and inspired them to love the country. The objective of the programme was to inculcate patriotism, discipline and national spirit among children. The enthusiastic participation of the children made the event a success and memorable.

