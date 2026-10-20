BKM Vishwas School, Sector 9, Panchkula, celebrates Dasehra

BKM Vishwas School, Sector 9, Panchkula, celebrated Dasehra as kindergarten students participated in the festivities. The children were introduced to the religious and cultural significance of the festival. Teachers explained that Dasehra symbolises the victory of good over evil, truth over falsehood and righteousness over wrongdoing. The celebration inspired young learners to embrace values such as honesty, kindness, good conduct and moral integrity. The programme aimed to instil respect for Indian culture and traditions while nurturing moral values among children. The enthusiastic participation of the little ones made the celebration joyful and meaningful.

Advertisement