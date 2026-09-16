BKM Vishwas School, Sector 9, Panchkula

The school celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with devotion, enthusiasm and joy. The kindergarten students participated enthusiastically, presenting delightful performances and activities dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Dressed in colourful attire, the little ones offered prayers and learned about the significance of the festival. They were told that Lord Ganesha symbolises wisdom, knowledge, prosperity and auspicious beginnings. The celebration also helped students connect with Indian culture and traditions while fostering values of love, unity, positivity and good conduct. Director Sadhvi Neelima Vishwas and Principal Anju Bala congratulated the students and teachers and appreciated the children’s enthusiastic participation. The programme concluded with prayers for everyone’s happiness, peace and prosperity.

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