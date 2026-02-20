Blessing Ceremony for class X, XII held

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, witnessed an atmosphere of reverence and celebration during the Blessing Ceremony for the students of classes X and XII (Batch 2025–26). Students and staff gathered to seek divine blessings as the graduating students prepared to step into a new phase of life. The ceremony began with the recitation of a sacred verse from the Bible, followed by a prayer and a warm welcome address. The event marked the culmination of a structured academic journey and the commencement of a new chapter beyond school life. Addressing the students, the Founders and Directors inspired them to face future challenges with confidence, encouraging them to think differently, manage their time effectively, and remain focused as they prepared for their forthcoming board examinations. They extended their heartfelt blessings and wished the students success in all their future endeavours. The students expressed their gratitude through heartfelt speeches, fondly recalling cherished memories and experiences from their school years. The programme was further enriched by a soulful performance by the school choir and the presentation of the class photograph folder, adding to the emotional significance of the occasion. A sense of nostalgia filled the air as students bid farewell to their ‘Second Home’, while eagerly anticipating the journey ahead. Principal, Dr Parveena John Singh conveyed her blessings and best wishes, emphasising the values of perseverance, dedication, and passion, and reminding students of their continued responsibility as ‘nation builders’.

