Blood donation camp at DC Model Senior Sec School, Panchkula

A first blood donation camp for the session 2023-24 was organised on the premises of the school where parents, staff and other volunteers donated blood. A medical team from the PGI helped assist the donors through the process. Bharat B Gupta, the Director of the school, apprised everyone of the benefits related to blood donation which served the society in a variety of forms. The camp began with the philanthropic contribution by a school parentNarender Singh who felt honoured to be the first donor every year. Around 218 persons registered themselves, of which 158 were able to donate blood. The donors were given refreshments and certificates of appreciation for their service to humanity.