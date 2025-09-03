Blood donation camp organised

A blood donation camp was organised at MDAV, Sector 22-A, Chandigarh, in collaboration with the Rotary Club, Chandigarh. The event aimed to promote the spirit of service to humanity. A large number of teachers, parents, and community members voluntarily donated blood. President of the school Nirmal Khosla, committee member Dr Nidhi Kapoor and members of the Rotary Club joined the noble cause and motivated the donors with their words of encouragement. Principal Neelam Sharma appreciated the initiative, highlighting the importance of such camps in saving lives.

