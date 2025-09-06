DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Blood donation camp organised

Blood donation camp organised

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, organised a blood donation camp on its premises, which witnessed an overwhelming response from parents, teachers, and well-wishers of the school community. The camp was held with the objective of spreading awareness about the noble cause of blood donation and encouraging voluntary participation. Parents and staff members came forward enthusiastically to donate blood, setting an inspiring example for the students. The initiative not only highlighted the school’s commitment to social responsibility but also reinforced the value of compassion and service to humanity. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh, appreciated the spirit of the donors and thanked all participants, doctors, and volunteers who contributed to making the camp a success. She emphasised that donating blood is a selfless act that can save countless lives and expressed hope that such camps will continue to instil a culture of giving back to society.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts