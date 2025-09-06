Blood donation camp organised

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, organised a blood donation camp on its premises, which witnessed an overwhelming response from parents, teachers, and well-wishers of the school community. The camp was held with the objective of spreading awareness about the noble cause of blood donation and encouraging voluntary participation. Parents and staff members came forward enthusiastically to donate blood, setting an inspiring example for the students. The initiative not only highlighted the school’s commitment to social responsibility but also reinforced the value of compassion and service to humanity. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh, appreciated the spirit of the donors and thanked all participants, doctors, and volunteers who contributed to making the camp a success. She emphasised that donating blood is a selfless act that can save countless lives and expressed hope that such camps will continue to instil a culture of giving back to society.

