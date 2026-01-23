Blood donation camp organised

Moti Ram Arya Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, organised its annual blood donation camp in honour of its visionary founder Late Hardayal Mahajan, whose enduring values continue to guide the institution. The event, organised in collaboration with PGIMER, Chandigarh, witnessed a remarkable response, with an impressive 100 units of blood collected, reflecting the school community’s unwavering commitment to societal welfare and humanitarian service. The donors included school alumni, many of whom returned to their alma mater specifically to contribute to the noble cause; parents and staff, who stood in long queues to donate; and local residents, with enthusiastic participation from the Sector 27 community. The blood donation camp and health check-up camp was inaugurated by Harpreet Kaur Babla, Mayor, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, and Jitender Pal Singh Malhotra, Chairman, Standing Committee of Education, Chandigarh. NCC cadets and NSS volunteers played a pivotal role in the success of the event. Several of them came forward to donate blood themselves. All donors were provided with refreshments and certificates of appreciation. Under the guidance of Director Rachna Mahajan, Principal Dr Seema Biji, and Headmistress Sonia Bhardwaj, the event was executed seamlessly.

