Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon

Staff and students of the school celebrated Labour Day by thanking school helpers Manvi, Rekha and Santosh for their dedication. Children made beautiful greeting cards and also presented gifts to them. Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Chaudhary exhorted the students to respect the supporting staff for their efforts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Face of Gujarat's Patidar agitation Hardik Patel quits Congress
Attacks the Congress for 'working against national interest'
Supreme Court orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict A G Perarivalan
Bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao invokes its extraord...
Protesting Punjab farmers to meet govt panel; CM Mann wants farmers to give them one year to resolve issues
Farmers had announced their decision to start a dharna in Ch...
Supreme Court grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Indrani had been denied bail on multiple occasions by a spec...