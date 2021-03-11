The kindergarten section of Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon, celebrated the closing ceremony for summer vacation. The tiny tots came dressed in colourful and bright clothes. Classrooms were decorated with balloons, paper laterns. Teachers also came attired in bright colours. A cake-cutting ceremony, modeling and dancing were a part of the celebration. Children were given refreshment.
