Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon

Blossom Convent School arranged a summer camp for the kids. The students were engaged in a number of interesting learning activities during the camp. These included yoga, conversation in English, dance, art and craft etc. The pool activity remained one of most favourite activities of kids in this camp. After these activities, refreshment was also given to the students. School Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Chaudhary encouraged the students to learn new things in the camp and make the most of it.
