Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon

Teacher's Day celebrations at the school began with a special assembly by senior students. Students welcomed their teachers to beautifully decorated classrooms. They extended their gratitude by offering them cards, gifts and bouquets. Some interesting games were also organised for teachers. The school management presented gifts and hosted a party for the teachers. Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Chaudhary had a great get together with all new and senior teachers.
