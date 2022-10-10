Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon

The school organised fun-filled and learning activities to celebrate Dasehra. The activities included role plays, skit and speeches by Class V to VIII students of their favourite mythological characters from Ramayan. Kindergarten wing kids performed Lord Rama’s part to depict the Indian epic. All the children enthusiastically participated and enjoyed the celebration.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82
Akhilesh Yadav announces his father's demise
UP announces 3-day state mourning; Mulayam Yadav to be cremated at native village with full state honours on Tuesday
Yogi Adityanath says the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav marks ...
President, PM, other leaders pay homage to 'grassroots politician' Mulayam Yadav
Ordinary background, extraordinary achievements, says Presid...
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based businessman in Delhi excise policy case
Abhishek Boinpally, who was allegedly lobbying for certain l...