Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon

Republic Day was celebrated by students of the school in an assembly. The students took pride in glorifying and celebrating the spirit of unity. The assembly commenced with a medley of patriotic songs. The rich culture and diversity of the country was showcased through a dance performance by Class VIII students. School Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Chaudhary applauded the performance of the students and urged them to do their best and always feel proud of being Indians. There were essay writing competition and drawing and craft activities for different classes. The school management and whole staff took pride in hoisting the national flag, followed by national anthem.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI asks banks about exposure to Adani group firms
Overseas ramifications as Boris Johnson’s brother quits link...
Adani-Hindenburg issue rocks Parliament; Congress-led Opposition seeks JPC or SC-monitored probe
Both Houses adjourned for the day amid uproar over Adani iss...
J-K police arrest govt employee involved in twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal; recover perfume IED from him
DGP said Arif was being handled by a Pak-based LeT terrorist...
Delhi excise policy: Part of 'scam' kickbacks used in AAP's Goa election campaign, claims ED
CM Kejriwal says all the cases filed by ED are fake and they...
CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal
IPS officer has been accused of corruption and misconduct du...