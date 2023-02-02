Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon

Republic Day was celebrated by students of the school in an assembly. The students took pride in glorifying and celebrating the spirit of unity. The assembly commenced with a medley of patriotic songs. The rich culture and diversity of the country was showcased through a dance performance by Class VIII students. School Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Chaudhary applauded the performance of the students and urged them to do their best and always feel proud of being Indians. There were essay writing competition and drawing and craft activities for different classes. The school management and whole staff took pride in hoisting the national flag, followed by national anthem.