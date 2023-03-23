Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon

Students of Class VII organised a farewell party for the outgoing students of Class VIII in the school. It was an occasion for the outgoing students to look back at the time they spent in the school. The boys were awarded different titles and girls were awarded crowns. Robin was awarded as Mr Perfect and Aamir was awarded Mr All Rounder. The event ended with Principal Geeta Sandhu giving an inspirational speech and blessings to the students.
