Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon

Labour Day was observed at the school as a mark of respect and thanks to our selfless service of the supporting staff. The main objective of the celebration was to teach students the value of labour dignity. Students showcased wonderful cards and offered gifts to them. School Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Chaudhary congratulated the auxiliary staff for their selfless service.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India does not adhere to international parental child abduction protocols, says US report
The Department of State's 2023 annual report on IPCA that wa...
Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 3 lawyers for appointment as Bombay High Court judges
Proposes the names of lawyers Shailesh Pramod Brahme, Firdos...
Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
While most employees reach office on time, officers keep arr...
Gangster murder: Police raids under way at multiple locations in Delhi-NCR
Raids and searches are being conducted in Delhi and Haryana
No relief for Rahul, Gujarat HC posts plea after vacation
interim protection in defamation case declined