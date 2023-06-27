Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon

The school celebrated the ninth International Day of Yoga. The event was attended by students, teachers and the school's helping staff. A brief introduction on Yoga Day was given by Vandana, Priyanka and Reena. 'Asanas' like the 'Surya Namaskar', 'Anulom Vilom', 'Bidalasana' and more were performed by all. Importance of these were also explained simultaneously. The celebration concluded with the speech by Principal Geeta Sandhu.
