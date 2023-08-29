Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon

The school celebrated Independence Day. Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Chaudhary hoisted the national flag. Staff members and students sang the national anthem. Cultural programme like drama, group singing and dance was dedicated to soldiers. Saanvi, student of Class VII, performed an excellent solo dance.
