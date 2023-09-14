Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon

The school organised a movie trip for the Class I to VIII. Movies give students sometime to process and think about what they have just seen before diving into any discussion or reactions. Students got to know about the Partition between India and Pakistan. Students enjoyed a lot in the movie. School Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Chaudhary said embarking on a trip can be both exciting and remarkable.
