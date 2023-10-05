Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon

The school organised a trip to Bird Park in Chandigarh for students of Kindergarten to Class I. Students got to know about different species of birds. Students also got to know how birds are significant for the environment as well as for human beings. Ajit, Aamna and Preeti were present and told the students about the birds and their lifestyle. School Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Chaudhary said embarking on a trip can be both exciting and remarkable.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
10 dead, 22 Army personnel among 82 missing as flashfloods ravage Sikkim
Lhonak lake breaches banks after cloudburst, triggering mass...
Defence theatre commands back to the drawing board
About unifying the Armed Forces: A theatre command entails h...
ED arrests Sanjay Singh in Delhi liquor policy case, AAP cries foul
Third party leader to be arrested | BJP says Kejriwal ‘real ...
'Act in non-vindictive manner': Supreme Court indicts ED
Slams arbitrary exercise of powers under PMLA