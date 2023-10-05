Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon

The school organised a trip to Bird Park in Chandigarh for students of Kindergarten to Class I. Students got to know about different species of birds. Students also got to know how birds are significant for the environment as well as for human beings. Ajit, Aamna and Preeti were present and told the students about the birds and their lifestyle. School Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Chaudhary said embarking on a trip can be both exciting and remarkable.

#Environment