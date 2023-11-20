Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon

The school organised Sports Week. The event took place in the spacious playground of the school. School Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Chaudhary inaugurated the sports ceremony with the saree drill by senior students. Students competed against each other in the sports events like relay race,100 metre race, long jump and discus throw. Kindergarten kids too participated. The events of the day came to an end with the Principal declaring the best sports boy and girl and honouring them with medal and certificate. In the end, the Vice-Principal thanked everyone for their presence and support and congratulated the students for their exceptional performances.