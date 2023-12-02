Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon

The school organised a workshop how to overcome stress. The role of a teacher is demanding and many sided, and thus so are the stressors whether it be the pressure to perform, finding time to master learning objectives or that dream of work life balance. School Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Chaudhary explained the four As — avoid, alter, accept and adapt theory. Stress management activities for teacher can be as simple as changing community habits or as long as practicing new classroom management techniques.
