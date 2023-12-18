Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon

The school organised a ‘blindfold activity’ for children of Kindergarten to Class I. It helped kids explore their senses, develop active listening skills and build positive cognitive development. It was a chance to experience movement and basic shape attributes. Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Chaudhary encouraged the students to think of more than one way to solve the problem. Ajit Kaur guided the tiny tots to understand the concept.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Record 78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament in a day amid chaos over security breach
Monday’s action takes total number of opposition MPs suspend...
Government wants to bulldoze key Bills without Opposition, dissent: Congress after more MPs suspended
All democratic norms have been thrown into dustbin by ‘autoc...
Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister was first called by the federal agency ...
Dawood Ibrahim: A death that wasn't — how two unrelated incidents sparked speculation in India
On Sunday, the news fuelled speculation among social media u...
Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Will be effective from December 1