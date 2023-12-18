Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon

The school organised a ‘blindfold activity’ for children of Kindergarten to Class I. It helped kids explore their senses, develop active listening skills and build positive cognitive development. It was a chance to experience movement and basic shape attributes. Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Chaudhary encouraged the students to think of more than one way to solve the problem. Ajit Kaur guided the tiny tots to understand the concept.