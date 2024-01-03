Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon

Christmas was celebrated at the school. The school wore a festive look with the bells, streamers, snowman and a beautiful decorated Christmas tree. The celebration started with the visit to a church. The Father briefed about the birth of Lord Jesus and legend of Santa Claus. The boundless joy of celebrating the festival was amply visible on the faces of children. The delightful celebration included children coming in red and white colour party attire bringing their favourite food in the lunch boxes, dancing and sharing the merriment together. Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Chaudhary wished them Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

