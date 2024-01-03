Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon

Christmas was celebrated at the school. The school wore a festive look with the bells, streamers, snowman and a beautiful decorated Christmas tree. The celebration started with the visit to a church. The Father briefed about the birth of Lord Jesus and legend of Santa Claus. The boundless joy of celebrating the festival was amply visible on the faces of children. The delightful celebration included children coming in red and white colour party attire bringing their favourite food in the lunch boxes, dancing and sharing the merriment together. Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Chaudhary wished them Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No ground to order investigation by SIT into allegations against Adani group, says Supreme Court
Tells SEBI to complete probe in 3 months in 2 pending cases ...
Arvind Kejriwal skips third ED summons in Delhi excise policy case; calls it illegal
AAP asserts that Kejriwal is ready to cooperate with the age...
Modi govt wants to arrest Arvind Kejriwal to stop him from campaigning in general election: AAP
Kejriwal on Wednesday skips the third summons issued by the ...
Giving lift to strangers on Haryana highway costs trader his car, Rs 2.5 lakh, lands him in hospital
Sanjay is robbed at gunpoint by two strangers, whom he had g...
Man from Punjab's Gurdaspur held at Delhi airport for carrying 50 cartridges in his baggage
Is detained while he was on his way to boarding an Amritsar-...