Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon

The school organised a farewell party for Class VIII students. Students were full of mixed emotions and to make them happy and proud the school management made wonderful arrangements from laser lighting shows to thoughtful gifts. Students spoke about their fond memories in the school. Esha Bisht and Naman Singh were awarded titles of ‘Ms Blossom’ and ‘Mr Blossom’ respectively. School Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Chaudhary told them to face future challenges with the right spirit and make themselves and their school proud.

