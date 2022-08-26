Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon, Mohali

Janmashtami celebration at the school began with a thematic morning assembly. Students of all classes were beautifully dressed as Radha and Krishna. Vedika, Shivansh, Vansh, Aavriti, Devansh, Arohi, Ayaan and Kaarunya won accolades for their costumes. Principal of the school Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Chaudhary addressed the assembly. They also encouraged students to participate actively in the celebration.
