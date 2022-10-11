Students of Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon, Mohali, Class I and Class II visited the Doll Museum in Sector 23. The kids got to know about the culture, heritage and tradition of about 32 different countries. The 400 dolls at the museum portray diverse socio cultural, geographical, artistic and fashionable costumes. It was a visual delight for the kids.
