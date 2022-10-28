Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon, Mohali

Senior students of the school organised a rally to enlighten the public on celebrating eco-friendly green Diwali. The students and staff carried posters and raised slogans like ‘Stop bursting crackers’, ‘Stop noise pollution’ and ‘Stop air pollution’. A message was given about not to burst crackers as it will create pollution, which is bad for children. Children were advised to save the eco-system. School Vice-Principal Mukesh Choudhary said the programme was aimed at enlightening the students on celebrating safe Diwali with diyas.