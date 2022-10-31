Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon, Mohali

The school celebrated Diwali and the programme commenced with lamp lighting and worship of Lord Ganesha. The school premises was decorated with lights, candles and art work from eco-friendly products. Various other activities like rangoli-making, candle and diya decoration, paper lanterns, best out of waste creation, flower arrangement and card-making contest were conducted for the students of all the classes. The Principal also delivered a speech on eco-friendly Diwali and wished everyone on the occasion.
