Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon, Mohali

Students of Kindergarten of the school visited Rose Garden in Chandigarh. Kids saw a variety of rose plants. Teachers made Children’s Day special by involving the students into various games, like ludo, hit the ball, and pillow passing. All kindergarten teachers enjoyed the visit with the children. Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Choudhary gave warm wishes to kids for the picnic. At the end refreshment and lovely cards were given as a token of love.