Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon, Mohali

A grand two-day book fair was held at the school. The fair was inaugurated by Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Chaudhary. The whole area wore a festive look. There were a lot of book stalls which were decorated beautifully. Various types of books on literature, science, technology, etc, were displayed. Artistic title covers and fine computerised printing made the books look more attracting and alluring. All the teaching staff, parents and students had an amazing and great experience in the world of books.