Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon, Mohali

It was surely a Christmas to remember at the school. The school wore a festive look with bells, streamers, snowman and a beautifully decorated Christmas Tree. The celebration started with a visit to church. Church Father briefed about the birth of Lord Jesus and the legend of Santa Claus. The boundless joy of celebrating the festival was amply visible on the faces of the children. The celebration included children coming in red and white party attire, bringing their favourite food in the lunch boxes, dancing and sharing the merriment together. School Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Chaudhary wished them a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...