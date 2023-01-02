Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon, Mohali

It was surely a Christmas to remember at the school. The school wore a festive look with bells, streamers, snowman and a beautifully decorated Christmas Tree. The celebration started with a visit to church. Church Father briefed about the birth of Lord Jesus and the legend of Santa Claus. The boundless joy of celebrating the festival was amply visible on the faces of the children. The celebration included children coming in red and white party attire, bringing their favourite food in the lunch boxes, dancing and sharing the merriment together. School Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Chaudhary wished them a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year.