Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon (Mohali)

The school organised a sapling-plantation event on its "Activity Day". The aim was to plant 200 saplings. The first sapling was planted by Vice-Principal Mukesh Chaudhary and Coordinator Neeraj. Students up to Class IV were given 100 saplings to plant in and around the school. Thereafter, Vice-Principal delivered a speech on how planting trees is beneficial for the environment. The programme ended with a pledge taken by all to save environment and Earth.
