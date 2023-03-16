Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon (Mohali)

The school celebrated the International Women's Day and a kids' show on its premises. A doctor's team gave a speech on women's health awareness. Activities like musical chairs, dance, brains with beauty contest, women ramp walk etc were organised. More than 50 women parents won prizes for their performances. The chief guests of the programme, Narendra (Babbu)and Deepika Kocchhar, delivered speeches on women power. Principal Geeta Sandhu thanked all chief guests and mothers who participated.