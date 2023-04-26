Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon, Mohali

The school organised a rally. All Senior Wing students participated. Classes V to VIII marched along the streets of the Nayagaon locality with the slogan "Water is precious", "Save water, save lives", "Clean India, green India" to raise awareness among the people about the problem. The students also performed short play to show how water played an important role in the lives of all living beings. School Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Chaudhary ended the programme with the oath-taking ceremony and all swore not to waste water.